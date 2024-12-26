Autistic man driving his Christmas present hit by a car on Christmas Day

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — An autistic man was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on Christmas day after he was hit by a car in the Town-N-Country community. It was a crash that was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

The man’s mother is now speaking out to ABC Action News reporter Adam Walser, telling him she believes the accident could have been avoided if speed bumps had been installed to slow down traffic.

The man, Max Krause, was taking out a John Deere tractor for its trial run when he was hit by a car. His family believes the driver who hit him wasn’t paying close attention.

Westridge Drive is a small residential street with only six houses, but it has more than its fair share of traffic.

“Most of the streets in our neighborhood have speed bumps, so it slows down the drivers. But our road is kind of a pass-through road. And it has no speed bumps,” said Tracy Krause, Max’s mother.

WFTS

She and her neighbors said they have repeatedly asked the county for speed bumps, but their requests have been denied. Tracy said her son Max was mowing a ditch in front of her home when the accident happened.

“I was cutting the yard, cutting the grass, and somebody hit me on my lawnmower and smashed up my hood and my bumper,” Max said.

The incident was captured by her neighbor’s surveillance camera.

The man who hit him was driving a black Honda and, according to Tracy, does not live in the neighborhood. She said the Honda struck Max as he pulled partially into the street to turn the mower around.

“He was thrown from the mower and landed on his back,” Tracy said. “There were no brake lights that came on. So it didn’t even look like he saw him or paid enough attention to him.”

Max was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with hairline fractures to his spine.

“We spent half of our Christmas day in the ER, so not a fun time,” Tracy said.

Miraculously, Max was up and walking by Thursday.

“I'm a little sore,” Max said.

As far as his new John Deere mower goes, Max described it as “Kind of messed up. All bent up and crushed up. All smashed up into pieces.”

Despite the damage, family members and neighbors are counting their blessings

“It could have been a small child that they couldn’t have seen, and it could have been catastrophic. So you’ve got to pay attention when you’re driving and slow down,” Tracy said.