Artist uses Gasparilla Festival of the Arts to raise awareness for endangered species

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend marks the 55th annual Gasparilla Festival of the Arts. For many artists, it’s a chance to showcase their talent and passion in front of thousands of new people.

For Palm Harbor artist Sammy Dormio, it will be her first appearance at the festival. She isn’t excited just to show off her work but also to raise awareness for a cause very important to her, and that’s protecting endangered species.

Dormio's two favorite things are nature and painting, so she decided to combine them into one by creating Wild Planet Creations.

“I was that girl in school in third-grade math class not paying attention, doodling dinosaurs, doodling a cheetah,” said Dormio. “I had always had this innate passion for wildlife, all animals, all plants, really the entire environment.”

One of the main reasons Dormio moved to Tampa Bay in 2022 was to be closer to the manatees, and her love for painting endangered species was born.

However, Dormio wanted more than just to paint—she wanted to educate, whether it’s a sea turtle swimming among trash, a gopher tortoise being pushed out of its habitat, or a manatee injured by a boater.

“It’s important for them to see that manatees and other endangered species in the area do face some human-induced challenges,” said Dormio.

Along with every painting sold, Dormio includes an animal ID card.

“The more willing they are to love them, the more willing they are to protect them,” said Dormio.

Ten percent of every painting sold is donated to a non-profit, environmentally-themed organization.

“Now I’m focusing on places like Conservation Florida, the Raptor Center of Tampa Bay, Seaside for the Birds, all these places that need some extra love,” said Dormio.

Dormio said she feels like her voice in the community for these animals is growing every single day.

“I just hope that I can reach more people that want to hear the type of messages I’m trying to spread awareness about, and I hope people love the compassion and understanding behind my artwork,” said Dormio.

The Gasparilla Festival of the Arts is March 1-2 at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park.