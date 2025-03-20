Armed man who tried to enter Tampa gentleman's club sentenced to state prison

TAMPA, Fla. — A man who was caught on video trying to enter Mons Venus in Tampa with multiple weapons in 2023 was sentenced Thursday as part of a plea agreement.

In March 2023, Michael Rudman, 44, walked up to the Mons Venus club with a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other while wearing a red and black devil mask. A security guard quickly confronted him.

The guard, Manny Resto, was standing by the entrance and saw Rudman walking up. He said he initially thought it was a joke, but things changed when Rusto saw the gun.

WATCH: Security stops man with gun at Tampa gentleman's club

Resto approached Rudman and knocked it out of his hand. A single round was fired from Rudman's gun during the altercation, hitting the front door of the venue. Resto said he was hit in the head a few times during the altercation, resulting in minor injuries. No one inside was injured.

With the help of additional security guards, the guards were able to pin Rudman to the ground. When police arrived, officers found ammunition, knives, and gun accessories in Rudman's truck, as well as two fully loaded magazines in his pocket.

As part of his plea agreement, Rudman was sentenced to 10 years in Florida State Prison and will get credit for 731 days already served.