Apartment fire in the University area of Hillsborough County injures one person: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — One person was injured in an apartment fire in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) says that they went to an apartment fire on Bearss Avenue and Turtle Creek Circle in Tampa around 4:45 p.m. after multiple 911 calls reported smoke and flames from an apartment.

Three alarms had to be called to fight the fire, which, according to HCFR, took crews about an hour to put out.

One person was injured, and one dog died in the fire, according to HCFR.