Amateur detectives try to solve the case as 'Clue: A Walking Mystery' comes to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Professor Plum, with the knife, in the library.

When you hear those words, only one game comes to mind: Clue.

Now, everyone has a chance to be a detective as the popular game Clue: A Walking Mystery comes to downtown Tampa for a whole new interactive experience.

Anthony, Mellisa, and Sterling are among the first detectives to try to solve the case, while butler Arwyn Jackson prepares them for a mystery unlike any other.

“It’s so exciting to bring it to Tampa, and it’s a really fun interactive experience to do, it’s family friendly, you’re not on screens, you’re learning how each other think,” said Jackson.

Investigators must search for clues throughout downtown Tampa, from the Museum of Art to the Riverwalk to the Barrymore Hotel. Each clue represents a different room of the mansion from the board game.

“So, you have to find the furniture, solve different puzzles to gather all of your clues of what happened in the mansion that night, and then come back and tell us who killed Boddy Black, in what room and with what weapon,” said Jackson.

You never know what you’ll find around the next corner; it could be the final clue to winning the game.

There is no age limit or time limit, as these gumshoes are encouraged to explore all that downtown has to offer while trying to identify who did it.

“You can stop for lunch, you can stop and get a treat, get ice cream, get a coffee, any of the above,” said Jackson.

Clue: A Walking Mystery is a Straz production and runs Thursday through Sunday from now until May 11th.

“I’m not going to lie, we have some pretty tricky puzzles, but I believe in you detectives, I think you are smart enough to figure this out,” said Jackson.