Allergies are in full bloom, pollen count on the rise

TAMPA, Fla — Warmer than average weather may be contributing to your allergies packing a punch this season.

"I woke up today. My car was yellow. That kind of sucked. There's pollen all over my car," Jim Yang, taking a stroll through Curtis Hixon Park, said.

He's feeling the effects of tree pollen right now. Juniper, Nettle and Oak trees are in full bloom.

"We've definitely seen things blooming a lot earlier this year. And we've seen people suffering from seasonal allergies much earlier this year," Dr. Rachel Dawkins with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, said.

Allergy symptoms across the various seasons in Florida can vary but if you find yourself coughing, sneezing, have itchy or watery eyes, it may just be allergies.

"The other day I was in st. Pete. That was kind of the worst. I really couldn't fall asleep until like 3 a.m. because I was just sneezing and sniffling the whole night and you feel like everything was dry all the time. Especially with no rain. It just kind of sucks. My grass is dying. I have allergies," Yang explained.

Tree pollen season in Florida can begin as soon as December and run through May. Experts suggest closing your window to keep it at bay and change your clothes when you go indoors.

"If you really suffer from allergies due to pollen, you probably want to limit your exposure. So, that might include staying inside or if you're going to be outside make sure to rinse the pollen off of you when you come inside. Like take a good shower when you come in or at least take one before you go to bed," Dawkins added.

Dawkins said allergies can look like a viral illness. She recommends taking a trip to your doctor to rule it out, or take allergy medicine to alleviate some of your symptoms.

"It's been a lot better now since I take I actually take my medication. I don't go out as much anymore because I work from home now. So that's the only upside," Yang said.