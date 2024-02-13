All Hillsborough County high schools rank among top in the nation: Report

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — All high schools in Hillsborough County ranked among the top in the nation, according to a new report.

The U.S. News & World Report found that two of the district's schools were in the top 50 in Florida, while all schools appeared in the overall national and state rankings.

The schools in the state's top 50 list were Plant High School in Tampa at 35 and Newsome High School in Lithia at 49. Both schools boast a graduation rate of over 95%.

Other schools ranked included Steinbrenner High School, Sickles High School, and Tampa Bay Technical High School.

The rankings were based on multiple factors: college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

"Today, I'm incredibly proud that all of our high schools are among the best in the country. Our students are graduating from our high schools prepared with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful," Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent Van Ayres said. "Their achievement reflects the dedication of our educators, parents, and community partners towards academic excellence and innovation."

