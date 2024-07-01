Airman stationed at MacDill convicted for attempted sex acts with teenage girl

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man who was stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was convicted of attempting to engage in sexual acts with a teenage girl.

A federal jury found 39-year-old Jonathan Howard Kuykendall of Tampa guilty of one count of attempted enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, in June 2022, Kuykendall was a member of the U.S. Air Force while stationed at MacDill Air Force Base. Authorities said that during that time, Kuykendall began messaging someone named “Ms. Glitter” online.

"Ms. Glitter," told Kuykendall, within the first few messages, that she was 14 years old and lived on the base with her single mother.

Over the next two weeks, Kuykendall groomed the teenager, gradually introducing sexual topics to her. He then began sending her graphic descriptions of various sex acts that he wanted to perform with her, as well as numerous adult pornography images.

On June 24, 2022, Kuykendall agreed to come to the teenager's house on base, thinking her mother was not home. The U.S. Attorney said Kuykendall drove to the house, took several male sexual enhancement pills, and entered the home through the backdoor.

After entering the home, Kuykendall learned that "Ms. Glitter" was actually an undercover federal agent and was arrested on scene.

Kuykendall faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19.