Air Canada resuming limited flights from Tampa to Toronto

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport announced Friday that nonstop flights to Canada will begin Saturday as Air Canada restarts service to Toronto.

Air Canada offered limited flights to Toronto from October 2020 to January 21, but service was completely suspended as COVID-19 swept through Canadian provinces and territories. All other Canadian flights were suspended in April 2020 but will not resume yet.

According to officials at Tampa International, Canada is the number one international visitor market to the Tampa Bay area with more than 436,000 Canadian passengers traveling to the area in 2019. The same year, Canadian visitors spent more than a quarter-billion dollars in the area.

The news on the resumption of the Tampa to Toronto flight comes as Canada begins to ease COVID-19 restrictions for entering the country. Currently, fully vaccinated travelers to Canada don’t have to quarantine, have a hotel stopover, or face a day-8 testing requirement.

The nonstop flights from Tampa to Toronto will be offered year-round, but will only be on weekends to begin.