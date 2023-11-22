Ahead of Thanksgiving, law enforcement shares a reminder to not drink and drive

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is considered to be one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, and local law enforcement wants to remind people to never drink and drive.

When people do, it almost always leaves a pain that never goes away.

“It’s this empty chair," said Linda Unfried. "This empty chair never gets filled year after year after year.”

Instead, living with the loss of a loved one is just part of reality for Unfried, who co-founded MADD in Hillsborough County.

“It’s just so very difficult without her because we were like twins," said Unfried. "We could’ve been twins, and in fact, I was supposed to be in the car with her that night, and I was not.”

Her sister, Josie, was hit and killed by a drunk driver 40 years ago. All this time later, Unfried still wonders why people aren’t getting the message.

“There is no reason today to drink and drive. None. There’s no reason. It’s 100 percent preventable," said Unfried.

That hard truth comes as law enforcement comes together to keep the roads safe on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies, in partnership with Tampa Police and Florida Highway Patrol, will be on the lookout for drivers who may be impaired.

“There are plenty of options: rideshare programs, designated driver," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Have a plan in place before the party gets started. Don’t drink and drive.”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, in 2022, there were more than 5,200 alcohol-related crashes, killing more than 420 people statewide and injuring more than 3,000.

So far this year, there have been about 4,100 alcohol-related crashes, killing 175 people statewide and injuring more than 2,300.

“They need to make their plans to get home safely before they go out," said Unfried. "It’s too late once you go out and you start drinking.”

Families impacted by drunk driving say it's a reminder to be responsible because one choice can change lives.

“As we prepare for tomorrow, that empty chair is still there," said Unfried.