Aerosmith postpones all shows on current tour until 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Rock legends Aerosmith announced Friday that lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal injury is more serious than thought, and it will force the postponement of all the currently scheduled shows on their tour until "sometime in 2024."

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can," Tyler wrote on Instagram.

In the IG message, the band said Tyler had damage to his vocal cords and "fractured his larynx," and it will require ongoing care.

Aerosmith had been scheduled to play Amalie Arena on October 11 with the Black Crowes as the opening act. No word has been given on what will happen to fans who have tickets to the shows that are being postponed.