Adults Only: Pabst Blue Ribbon to host 'Easter Kegg Scavenger Hunt' in Tampa on Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're 21+ and looking for some not-so-ordinary Easter fun this weekend, you're in luck.

Pabst Blue Ribbon (PBR), an American lager beer sold by Pabst Brewing Company, will be hosting an Easter Kegg Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, April 16.

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., PBR will be posting clues across its social media accounts, including Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, on where the pastel keg will be hidden in Tampa along with a riddle to decipher.

If you figure out the location, you'll have to go there and give the answer to the riddle to a representative.

Answer correctly and you'll be the winner of the empty pastel keg plus a $150 gift card to get another keg full of Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Wondering what will happen if you arrive at the same time as another scavenger?

"In the event of a 'tie,' participants may be asked to answer trivia questions until only one participant can answer the question correctly," PBR said on its website.

Not in Tampa and worried you'll miss out on the fun? No worries, PBR will also be hosting the Easter Kegg Scavenger Hunt in Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Portland.

To view the full terms and conditions, visit pabstblueribbon.com/kegghunt.