Easter egg hunts around Tampa Bay this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do this Easter Weekend? Check out the list below to find the best Easter egg hunts!

Tampa’s Downtown Eggsploration

When: Saturday, April 16 at 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, Tampa

Info: Join us for Downtown Tampa's LARGEST egg hunt, April 16th from 9am - 2pm! Explore Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park, visit the Easter Bunny and grab some food from a delicious food truck for a day of fun for all ages at Tampa's Downtown Eggsploration. For more information visit tampasdowntownegghunt.com.

Plant City Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m.

Where: Otis M. Andrews Sports Complex, Plant City

Info: The City-Wide Easter Egg Hunt is for all area youths ages 3-11. The hunt is free, bring your own basket. A free hotdog and drink will be served to all participants by the Plant City Optimist Club. Other activities are available with an onsite purchase of a $5 Bunny Band.

Hop on the Lawn

When: Sunday, April 17 at 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Armature Works 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa

Info: Grab your basket and hop on over to Armature Works for an Easter Egg Hunt on the West Lawn! This free event is open to kids 10 years or younger. Children must be pre-registered through Eventbrite in order to participate. Click here for more info.

St. Pete Pier Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: St. Pete Pier, St. Petersburg

Info: Join us Easter Sunday to hunt thousands of eggs filled with various goodies and prizes! Bring your family and an Easter basket and come out to Family Park on the St. Pete Pier from 1pm-4pm for an Easter egg hunt, face painting by Glitter and Giggles, and treats from Hyppo Ice Pops. With FREE admission to the hunt, how can you resist? Find special golden eggs for chances to win prizes like a Doc Ford’s Gift Basket, $50 Astro Ice Cream gift card, St. Petersburg Museum of History Family Membership, and more! And look for the eco friendly eggs for prizes from Tampa Bay Watch.

