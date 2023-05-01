Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III pleads guilty

TAMPA, Fla. — The man accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights in 2017 pleaded guilty in court on Monday.
Howell Donaldson, III pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and will serve four consecutive life sentences to avoid the death penalty.
Donaldson was arrested in 2018 for the murders of Benjamin Mitchell, Monica Hoffa, Anthony Naiboa and Ronald Felton.
He was captured when his employer found a handgun in his possession and notified a nearby Tampa Police officer. Donaldson later told investigators that he gave his gun to the McDonald's manager to keep it away from his little brother.