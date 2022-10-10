Accused Seminole Heights killer Howell Donaldson III defense seeks one trial

TAMPA, Fla. — The lawyers for Howell Donaldson III, the man accused of killing four people in Seminole Heights in 2017, have asked for the four murders to be consolidated into one trial instead of four separate cases.

It's a 180-degree turn by the defense team. Just two years ago, a judge granted a motion to sever the counts against Donaldson III. The decision meant that rather than one trial altogether, Donaldson would have four separate trials.

At the time, Donaldson’s attorneys argued that there was no meaningful relationship between the offenses and the victims, saying the victims had no connection to each other and were all killed on different dates, at different locations, and at different times.

Now, Donaldson's attorneys said the reason they asked for separate trials is no longer necessary. According to the motion, the juries for the four trials would be shown ballistic evidence "clearly linked" to the murders. If the evidence connects the murders, it would allow the evidence to be shared between the trials, allowing jurors to hear information on the other trials.

The hearing for the motion has been set for November 10. No ruling has been decided yet.

Read the full court filing below: