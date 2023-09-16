90s Con in full swing at Tampa Convention Center

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — It's all things the 90s as thousands pack the Tampa Convention Center this weekend for Florida’s first-ever 90s Con.

"We are 90s fans! 90s babies! We have a 90s Halloween party every year. We have a 90s room dedicated in the house," fan Jessica Prisco said

From the cast of Boy Meets World, Family Matters, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch, it’s your chance to relive the nostalgia of the 90s.

"My inner child is going crazy!" Angelica Wooden said

Members of NSYNC and Backstreet Boys are some of the celebrities meeting with fans

"Backstreet Boys, all day, every day! Backstreet Boys! Fan, Julienne Ty, said.

We're told the 90s Con is bringing in around 15,000 people daily this weekend.

"It was shocking to me at first because it’s like you see them on TV. They’re a part of your life, and to see them, you never think you’re going to see them outside of TV but to see them wanting to meet their fans and knowing how they’ve impacted your lives, it's been really great," fan, Randy Ray, said.

We caught up with Jo Marie Payton from Family Matters.

"Sometimes, it brings me almost to tears when they tell me how much we meant to them, how much Family Matters meant to them, how much an episode meant to them, or something I said maybe meant to them. So, for me, to come back when I have an opportunity, I just give it back. I just give it back because they gave it to me," Jo Marie Payton said.

"It’s just exciting to be amongst people who also have that ferociousness for the 90s."