HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were indirectly hit by lightning at a USF Track & Field event that was delayed due to weather conditions on Saturday

The Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said the incident occurred around 9 am.

Authorities say that a 40-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child were near a pole that had been hit by lightning, causing them to be indirectly hit.

TFR said the victims were hospitalized but are in stable condition.