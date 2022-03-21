81-year-old Tampa pastor accused of sexual battery of three children

TAMPA, Fla. — An 81-year-old Tampa pastor faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery for allegedly abusing two 7-year-olds and an 11-year-old.

According to Tampa Police, the department received a report of possible sexual abuse of a 7-year-old in February. TPD's Special Victims Unit began an investigation and determined there were additional victims involved.

Tampa Police said multiple interviews led them to find three total victims, with one victim now an adult.

Police arrested Jesus Manuel Castellano-Mojica, 81, on two counts of lewd & lascivious behavior and two counts of sexual battery. Castellano-Mojica is a pastor at Grace Church of the Nazarene.