78-year-old proposes to long-lost love at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — A proposal at Tampa International Airport and one couple's love story caught the attention of thousands of people on social media.

Thomas McMeekin and Nancy Gambell first met 63 years ago in high school.

“I had a crush on her,” said McMeekin. “She was a beautiful cheerleader, and I thought she’d never accept a date because she was so pretty and everyone loved her.”

They dated in college, but over the years, they lost touch.

“We’ve had lives and jobs and professions and children and husbands and experiences,” said Gambell.

McMeekin lives in the Tampa Bay area, while Gambell lives in California. Eventually, the two 78-year-olds reconnected, and their love rekindled.

“We just started talking and emailing and texting,” said Gambell.

“We were meant for each other, and so I said, 'I’m sending you tickets to come see me,'” said McMeekin.

On Friday, as Gambell stepped off a plane at Tampa International Airport, McMeekin got down on one knee and proposed. Videos capturing that moment have since been viewed by thousands of people on social media.

“I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” McMeekin said in the video.

McMeekin now plans to move to California so they can start their next chapter together.

“To find it again at my age at this point in our life is just incredible, so have hope. There is a chance. Maybe God had his hand in this,” said McMeekin. “This was not just an accident. This was meant to be.”