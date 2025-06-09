Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

70-year-old manatee rehabilitated at ZooTampa gets new home in Fort Walton Beach

Romeo
Gulfarium
Romeo
Posted
and last updated

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A manatee who has been rehabbing over a year at ZooTampa has a new home in the panhandle.

Romeo was transferred to ZooTampa in December of 2023 for an urgent medical evaluation along with a companion manatee named Juliet. Juliet died in April of 2024.

Now, 70-year-old Romeo will be moving to the Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park in Fort Walton Beach.

The Gulfarium said the manatee will spend "his golden years here with us, enjoying expert care in a safe and enriching environment."

Romeo will be the oldest manatee at the facility.

"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."

A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.

"Our children do not belong in cages:" Sarasota family demands return of daughter held by ICE

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.