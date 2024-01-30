7-year-old cancer survivor celebrates with Italian Ice party

TAMPA, Fla. — Alex Dalton’s family has made Jeremiah’s Italian Ice a regular stop to and from hospital visits over the past six years.

“So Alex was diagnosed when he was 16 months old, he was diagnosed with leukemia,” said mother Larissa Dalton. “He has dealt with severe Mucositis many times, which are incredibly painful mouth sores through the entire digestive tract, so Jeremiah’s Italian Ice and the coolness and the ice cream is all he has wanted to crave.”

Alex is now seven years old and about to ring the bell, indicating the end of treatments. So Jeremiah’s and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society decided to team up to give Alex a treat he’ll never forget before he heads to the hospital.

“Really supported our Dare to Dream Project, which is our initiative to help change the way kids are treated with cancer,” said Miranda Botteron with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“It’s incredible, it's mind-blowing, it's such a special thing to be a part of,” said Sarah Feagins with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice.

However, Alex didn’t just get to order his favorite Italian Ice on this latest trip. He got to go into the kitchen and scoop it himself.

“It's really exciting to make it,” said Alex.

“You feel like you are going through it alone, and then there are times like today where the community shows up, and you realize there are so many people in your corner, and you are so grateful for that,” said Alex’s dad, Adam Dalton.

“It’s a huge deal, huge deal. I mean, he is officially cancer-free. This helped him through those hard times, and a big blowout is a way to celebrate,” said Feagins.

Alex is part of a long list of cancer survivors the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society calls Honored Heroes. So it was only fitting that the celebration included a visit by some of our heroes in law enforcement, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment for the past six years, so we are really happy,” said Larissa.

“And just his attitude through the whole thing, there was never any give up, never any quit, and so just following his lead,” said Adam.

The only thing sweeter than eating Italian Ice, or cooler than sounding the police siren, was the feeling of ringing the bell.

“It's going to mean that I don’t have to go to the hospital as much,” said Alex.