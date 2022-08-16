$40M expansion will be Florida Aquarium's first major development since 1995

The Florida Aquarium announced a major expansion — its first since it opened in 1995.
The $40-million expansion was announced on Tuesday. It will create "innovative and immersive habitats and exhibits," according to a press release.
According to aquarium officials, as part of the expansion, there will be a grand outdoor sea lion habitat that will feature California sea lions for the first time on Florida's west coast.
The expansion will also include a rotating special exhibit gallery, converting the second-floor lobby into a multi-species gallery and a significant African penguin habitat as part of the outdoor expansion.
The planned expansion, which includes three phases, is scheduled to begin in January 2023 and be completed by 2025, the release said.
Watch the full press conference below: