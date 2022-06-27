TAMPA, Fla. — Birds of prey are taking over the Florida Aquarium's scenic rooftop terrace in an interactive new show for families called "Raptors!"

Hawks, falcons, owls and more will all be featured in the high-flying 20-minute performance that will showcase winged hunters that are so crucial to our ecosystem.

The show is included with general admission and will take place several times a day. There will also be plenty of audience participation — especially kids!

"Raptors!" runs through Labor Day weekend.

For more on "Raptors!" and the Florida Aquarium, click here.