$40,000 raised for two Hillsborough County deputies hit by car

Posted at 3:54 PM, Nov 21, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said $40,000 had been raised by the community to support two deputies who were injured when they were hit by a car.

Corporal Carlos Brito, 39, and Deputy Manuel Santos, 31, responded to a call earlier in November when a man that Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said was "determined to kill deputy sheriffs" hit both of them with his car.

The donations from the community broke down to $20,000 for each deputy. Sheriff Chronister presented each deputy with a check for the amount on Tuesday.

Chronister said he was grateful to the community and businesses who donated and that it helps both deputies focus completely on their recovery.

"This contribution significantly alleviates the financial burden that accompanies their injuries, providing a much-needed respite to their families during the holiday season," Chronister said in a statement.

