4 USF offensive linemen sign marketing deals with Hooters

TAMPA, Fla. — Four University of South Florida offensive linemen are among approximately 51 college football linemen who have signed name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals with Hooters.

The restaurant chain called offensive linemen "the unsung heroes of college football" in its announcement of the new deals. USF's linemen join players from Auburn, LSU, Miami (FL), Texas A&M, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and FAU with NIL deals with Hooters.

“We want to change the narrative and celebrate these elite student-athletes who play a pivotal role in making college football so thrilling and give them their fair share of the spotlight," Hooters Chief Marketing Officer Burce Skala said in a release.

As part of the deal, the offensive linemen will visit Hooters locations and "have starring roles across social media, encouraging fans to make Hooters their gameday destination or to pick up wings and other Hooters favorites for tailgate and viewing parties."

The four USF linemen taking part include Demetris Harris, Mike Lofton, James Cecil, and Cole Best.

The full list of linemen signed by Hooters is below: