4-minute shootout with officers leads to suspect's death after long pursuit

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — Law enforcement officers opened fire on a domestic violence shooting suspect following a vehicle pursuit that passed through multiple jurisdictions early Saturday morning.

What started as a domestic violence incident in Hernando County ended in a shootout 30 miles away.

Officers eventually shot that suspect, who later died.

Now multiple law enforcement departments are counting themselves lucky no officers were injured.

A Temple Terrace business park was marked off by crime scene tape Saturday as teams of investigators sorted through evidence of early morning mayhem.

Luckily no officers were injured, despite facing a barrage of bullets.

“Listen, I will get on my knees when I get home in a little bit and thank God,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I can’t believe the amount of times this individual shot at law enforcement and for such an extended period of time.”

The incident started shortly after 1 a.m. when the suspect’s estranged wife left her home in Hernando County and went to her parent's house in Wesley Chapel, which is in Pasco County.

“The dispatcher starts hearing screams”

The suspect followed her there, prompting her to call 9-1-1.

“As soon as she’s on the phone call, the dispatcher starts hearing screams,” said Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco. “They start hearing shots fired.”

The suspect shot her, but law enforcement said she did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

Pasco deputies arrived moments later, and the suspect fled.

“The pursuit starts and he shoots multiple times. We’re still trying to figure out exactly where he shot throughout this pursuit,” Chronister said.

The chase wound through Pasco County, the City of Tampa, and Hillsborough County.

It ended when the suspect ran off the road and crashed his car into a retention pond inside a Temple Terrace business park.

The car could be seen poking out of the water Saturday morning.

WFTS

A four-minute shootout

“He gets out of the car, still trying to escape police capture, and starts firing at law enforcement. They’re giving several commands,” Chronister said.

He said officers from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol engaged in a four-minute shootout with the suspect.

“Most gunfights last 2.2 seconds, and this is four minutes,” Chronister said. “Four minutes that our deputies were trying to bring this very violent individual into custody.”

Even after he was hit, he continued to fire.

“Law enforcement were mustering, grabbing shields to protect themselves and going to again, trying to take this person into custody. They still heard gunshots,” Chronister said.

Eventually, they were able to disarm him and transported him to Tampa General Hospital, where he died.

WFTS

Suspect had long criminal history

Chronister said the suspect had a long arrest history and spent four years in state prison.

“This was an individual who’s no stranger to terrorizing our communities,” he said.

Law enforcement officers around Tampa Bay said training and teamwork prevented others from getting hurt.

“They were heroes out here tonight, and they’re heroes every day they go to work,” said Nocco.

The four officers who shot at the suspect have been put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The suspect’s estranged wife underwent surgery and is expected to recover, according to Nocco.