Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

4 injured in a 3-vehicle crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway

Courtney Campbell Crash
FDOT
Courtney Campbell Crash
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 15:40:17-04

TAMPA, Fla — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon, Tampa Police said.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes before the bridge incline. The crash sent four people to the hospital.

One person involved in the crash had critical injuries, while Tampa Police said the other three are not believed to be life-threatening

All eastbound lanes were closed after the accident and just one westbound lane was open.



Recent polling shows legalized recreational marijuana is falling short of the 60% threshold needed in November. ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went on the streets of Tampa to get Your Voice on Amendment 3.
Your Voice on Amendment 3: Marijuana Legalization Initiative

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.