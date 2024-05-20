4 injured in a 3-vehicle crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Courtney Campbell Causeway Monday afternoon, Tampa Police said.

The crash happened about 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes before the bridge incline. The crash sent four people to the hospital.

One person involved in the crash had critical injuries, while Tampa Police said the other three are not believed to be life-threatening All eastbound lanes were closed after the accident and just one westbound lane was open.