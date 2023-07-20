Watch Now
3 injured, 80 evacuated after hazmat situation at Johns Hopkins Children's Outpatient Care

30 lithium-ion batteries involved in hazmat situation
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 13:40:35-04

Thirty lithium-ion batteries started to swell and prompted an evacuation at the Johns Hopkins All Children's Outpatient Care Facility in Tampa Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) initially said there was no threat of an explosion, but a little after 12:30 p.m. said it was upgraded to an explosion risk after two batteries burst. A bomb squad and robot have been sent to the scene to assist.

John Hopkins said on Wednesday, the center on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard experienced several power issues, and Thursday morning, employees smelled an odor coming from the MRI room and called 911. The incident prompted a hazmat response from HCFR.

Three employees were taken to the hospital for respiratory concerns in stable condition, the hospital said. In total, 80 people were evacuated as a precaution and screened for symptoms, the hospital said.

There are still 24 hazmat technicians and 18 units at the site. Pasco County Fire Rescue was called on for mutual aid, as well as Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

