2nd flight bringing people fleeing from Israel arrives at Tampa International today

TAMPA, Fla. — A second flight carrying people fleeing Israel will arrive at Tampa International on Wednesday morning, airport officials said.

The exact details of the flight haven't been released, with officials citing security reasons.

On Sunday, the first flight from Israel brought 270 people to TPA. It was made possible by the Tampa-based nonprofit Project Dynamo with funding from the state; it was the nonprofit's first rescue funded by a government agency.

Governor Ron DeSantis was there when that flight landed. He and his family greeted people as they got off the plane.

Bryan Stern, the CEO of Project Dynamo, said Sunday's flight was their fourth combat deployment since they began in 2021. That's not including responses for Hurricane Ian and the wildfires in Maui.

"This mission, this particular mission, that completed yesterday, was our 602nd rescue operation in 25 months, which equates to just under 6,800 people rescued in 24 months, so pretty significant," Stern said.

On Sunday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said there were plans for at least three more flights to return to Tampa this week. No additional details have been released.