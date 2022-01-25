Funnel cake taco, donut dog, deep fried banana pudding highlight new Florida State Fair foods

Food vendors at the Florida State Fair are never lacking in creativity (or deep fryers) and they have really outdone themselves for the 2022 event.
Tuesday the fair released its list of new foods for the year and spoiler alert: there aren't any salads on the list. There are however, funnel cake tacos, deep fried banana pudding, fried pickle nachos, and more. You can see the full list below:
FUNNEL CAKE TACO
A taco shell dipped in a buffalo batter funnel cake mix, fried golden, filled with buffalo chicken dip; topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch, and cool ranch Doritos crumbles!
LOCATION: The Best Around
DEEP FRIED BANANA PUDDING
Donut holes topped with Banana Pudding and whip cream & Caramel Drizzle on top.
LOCATION: DeAnna's Steak Sundaes
LOADED FRIED PICKLE NACHOS
Deep Fried Pickle Chips loaded with cheese, bacon, chili, Jalapenos and ranch.
LOCATION: Chester’s Gators & Taters
CARAMEL APPLE CINNAMON ROLL
Grandma Brown’s Original award winning cinnamon roll recipe since 1970, topped with warm cinnamon apple pie topping, then drizzled with warm caramel to perfection and add white frosting if you feel really indulgent!
LOCATION: Grandma Brown's Cinnamon Rolls
POUTINE SUNDAE
Fresh Cut fries topped with fresh cheese curds covered in gravy. Add sirloin steak to make the ultimate Cheese Steak!
LOCATION: DeAnna's Steak Sundaes
COOKIE DOUGH EXPLOSION
This is a sundae that starts with a freshly baked chocolate chip cookie, which is topped with creamy Salted Caramel Gelato, then two huge scoops of cookie dough, all covered with hot fudge, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Last but not least, Oreo cookies to top it off!
LOCATION: Funky Flemingo
DONUT DOG
A homemade long John Donut, fresh grilled all beef Hotdog, applewood bacon and drizzled with icing on top.
LOCATION: DeAnna's Diner
HOG TROF
A baked potato, pulled pork, baked beans, cheese, and topped with creamy coleslaw.
LOCATION: Rising Smoke BBQ
POP ROCK SMOOTHIES
Real fruit smoothies, topped off with popping Pop Rocks.
LOCATION: Cinnamon Saloon
TWISTED S'MORES
Ribbon chips with a chocolate and marshmallow drizzle, topped with graham cracker sprinkles!
LOCATION: Shockley's
BACON CARAMEL APPLES
A crisp Granny Smith apple covered in rich house-made caramel, rolled in real bacon bits. Also available drizzled in chocolate!
LOCATION: The Apple Cart
LOADED ONION RINGS
Onion rings with cheese, ranch, bacon bits & chives!
LOCATION: Captain Max's Fry & Seafood Shack
COOKIES & CREAM FUNNEL CAKE
Red Velvet Cookies and Cream funnel cake with a fudge drizzle.
LOCATION: Paulette's Food
DEEP FRIED FRUIT KABOBS
Dipped in their secret batter and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
LOCATION: Cinnamon City
PINEAPPLE STIR-FRIED RICE BOWLS
Your choice of steak, chicken or shrimp!
LOCATION: Mobile Deserts & Foods
The Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, February 10 to Monday, February 21.