2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible valued at $73K to be raffled off at Florida Strawberry Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible will be raffled off at the Florida Strawberry Festival next month.

Stingray Chevrolet donated the vehicle which is valued at $73,675. It will be raffled off on March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Stingray Chevrolet exhibit.

"Susan and I are so excited to kick off the 13th Annual Stingray Chevrolet New Vehicle Raffle," said Stingray Chevrolet Owner Steve Hurley. "This year we are once again taking the raffle to a whole new level by donating a brand new 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. The new metallic color is the perfect shade of red to honor the Florida Strawberry Festival theme."

The vehicle features a 490 horsepower 6.2LV8 engine, an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, valet mode, all-season performance tires and a power-retractable hardtop convertible roof.

The vehicle also includes an 8-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth technology, voice recognition, 10-speaker Bose Premium audio system, theft-deterrent system, low profile rear spoiler and front splitter, carbon flash metallic-painted outside mirrors and spoiler, carbon flash painted nacelles and roof panel,19-inch front and 20-inch rear 5-open spoke aluminum carbon flash painted black wheels and a jet black Muhlan leather interior.

Tickets for the drawing are $5 each and are available at the dealership located off exit 22 on I-4 in Plant City until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and can also be purchased online here until 3 p.m. on Friday, March 11. Tickets will also be available at Stingray Chevrolet's vehicle display on the festival grounds during the 11-day event until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 13.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit Unity in the Community, a Plant City based nonprofit organization that contributes to local youth organizations and other groups that provide assistance to underprivileged families. Stingray Chevrolet has raised over $2.2 million dollars for Unity in the Community since they began the annual vehicle giveaway nearly 13 years ago.

"As always, all proceeds benefit Plant City's Unity in the Community, an all-volunteer board which provides funding for over 30 different charitable organizations in and around the Plant City area," said Hurley. "We look forward to another great year for the Florida Strawberry Festival and can't wait to see who will win the brand new 2022 Corvette Convertible!"

