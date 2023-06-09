2 teens arrested after man found dead in car in Thonotosassa

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two teens were arrested in connection to a murder in Thonotosassa.

On May 28, HCSO said a man was found dead in a car near Sterling Heights Park in Thonotosassa.

Deputies responded and found the man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 7, detectives arrested Saviyon Woods, 18, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.

On June 9, HCSO arrested a second suspect, a 17-year-old, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.