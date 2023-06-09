Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

2 teens arrested after man found dead in car in Thonotosassa

thonotosassa homicide.jpg
HCSO
thonotosassa homicide.jpg
Posted at 7:38 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 19:38:59-04

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two teens were arrested in connection to a murder in Thonotosassa.

On May 28, HCSO said a man was found dead in a car near Sterling Heights Park in Thonotosassa.

Deputies responded and found the man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On June 7, detectives arrested Saviyon Woods, 18, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.

On June 9, HCSO arrested a second suspect, a 17-year-old, and charged him with first-degree felony murder and robbery with a firearm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.