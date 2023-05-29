Man found dead in car in Thonotosassa near Sterling Heights Park

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a car near Sterling Heights Park in Thonotosassa on Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said it received a call around 4 p.m. about a man found injured in a car in the 11700 block of Williams Road.

Deputies responded and found the man with upper body trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information on the man's cause of death.

"It's sad to hear that a family is mourning the loss of a loved one at the hands of another," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a press release. "Our detectives will work diligently to find the person responsible, and that they have their day in court."

The sheriff's office said it appears there's no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 813-247-8200.