2 Tampa women arrested for burning children with hot pot, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department said two women are facing charges for intentionally burning young children with a hot pot.

According to Tampa Police, the children were intentionally burned by Chazay Durant, 24, with a hot pot. Police said one of the children was held down by Shyandria Scott, 19, during the incident.

TPD said officers were made aware of the abuse on August 18, after one of the children, under the age of 10, showed up to school with welts, blisters, and fresh burn marks on their body. Officials said the child was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital for medical care.

Police said the Department of Child and Families (DCF) was contacted, and a child protective investigator visited the home. While visiting the home, DCF discovered another child under the age of five had similar injuries.

TPD said all children were removed from the home and medically assessed. The exact cause of the abuse is under investigation.

Police said Durant and Scott were arrested and now face charges for aggravated child abuse.

