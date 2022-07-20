The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a 29-year-old woman admitted to using a hot pot to burn a 10-year-old child to "teach the child a lesson," according to a press release.

Jennifer Posey was arrested on Tuesday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Authorities said Posey was in charge of the 10-year-old and two other children when the incident happened on June 26.

The sheriff's office said Posey made the victim instant ramen on the stove, and afterward, the victim was playing with one of the other children and pretending to spill a bowl of hot ramen on her.

Posey took the pot used to make the ramen a few minutes before and pressed it against the victim's arm "in an attempt to teach the child a lesson," the sheriff's office said. The child suffered a burn that was approximately four inches, authorities said.

Posey admitted to burning the child to detectives, the sheriff's office said.

"Children will be children, but an adult should know better than to use such great physical punishment to try to correct their bad behavior. This suspect's actions were intentional, unacceptable, and she will now face the consequences for inflicting unnecessary pain on a helpless child," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.