2 seriously injured in 2nd wrong-way crash reported on Thanksgiving morning

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were seriously injured after a wrong-way driver crashed into them early Thanksgiving morning, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an Infiniti Q50 was traveling south on SR-589 in the northbound travel lanes around 1:45 a.m.

An Acura TL traveling north was then struck by the Infiniti nearly head-on. Both the driver, 21, and passenger, 22, of the Acura were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

The wrong-way driver, Ramon Luis Rivera, 45, had minor injuries and was later arrested by troopers for DUI involving serious injury.

This is the second wrong-way crash on Thanksgiving morning that FHP has reported to ABC Action News.

Another couple was seriously injured in Lee County when a wrong-way driver also collided with them head-on. The wrong-way driver passed away at the scene.