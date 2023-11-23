Wrong-way crash on I-75 leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP

A woman died, and a couple was seriously injured in a crash after the couple collided with a vehicle traveling the wrong way early Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Kia Soul southbound in the northbound lanes in Lee County at about 1:35 a.m.

The Clearwater couple were in a Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on I-75 when it collided head-on with the Kia.

The Kia came to rest in the left lane of the southbound lanes and burst into flames. The woman died at the scene, FHP said.

The Rogue stopped on the southbound paved apron of I-75. The couple suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.