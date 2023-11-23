Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrong-way crash on I-75 leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 10:31 AM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 10:51:01-05

A woman died, and a couple was seriously injured in a crash after the couple collided with a vehicle traveling the wrong way early Thanksgiving morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Kia Soul southbound in the northbound lanes in Lee County at about 1:35 a.m.

The Clearwater couple were in a Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on I-75 when it collided head-on with the Kia.

The Kia came to rest in the left lane of the southbound lanes and burst into flames. The woman died at the scene, FHP said.

The Rogue stopped on the southbound paved apron of I-75. The couple suffered serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | November 23, 10am

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.