2 riders thrown from motorcycle in crash with deputy vehicle: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle were injured when they were thrown from the bike in a crash with a sheriff's deputy.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a marked Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chevy Tahoe driven by a 24-year-old deputy was going west on CR-580 (Temple Terrace Highway) at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.
The deputy turned left onto Avenue Club Drive and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man from Seffner, who was on CR-580 heading east.
FHP said that the driver and a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike and were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The deputy was uninjured.
Your Voice: Report card on President Trump's first 100 days in office
ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on President Trump’s first 100 days and to find out what letter grade you’d give his second term so far.