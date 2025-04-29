2 riders thrown from motorcycle in crash with deputy vehicle: FHP

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people on a motorcycle were injured when they were thrown from the bike in a crash with a sheriff's deputy.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a marked Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Chevy Tahoe driven by a 24-year-old deputy was going west on CR-580 (Temple Terrace Highway) at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday.

The deputy turned left onto Avenue Club Drive and struck a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 30-year-old man from Seffner, who was on CR-580 heading east.

FHP said that the driver and a 20-year-old woman who was a passenger on the motorcycle were thrown from the bike and were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The deputy was uninjured.