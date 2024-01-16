2 injured in shooting and crash Monday night in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one person was shot and another person was injured in a crash just after 7 p.m. Monday.

According to police, officers first responded to a crash on the 4900 block of N. Macdill Avenue following reports of shots fired. When they arrived, police found two victims at the scene.

One victim was suffering from "potentially life-threatening injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other person at the scene had non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

TPD said the investigation is underway, but there are currently no known threats to the public.

If you have information about the shooting or crash, call TPD at 813-231-6130, or share a tip at Tip411.