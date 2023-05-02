2 arrested in connection to shooting on N. Dale Mabry Highway

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said they have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting that left two people injured last Thursday night.

Jaquone Penny, 26, and Myron Griffin, 23, face charges of first degree premeditated attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting into a vehicle.

According to police, the suspects followed the victims from W Boy Scout Boulevard to the location of the shooting on Dale Mabry near I-275. Police said when the victims' vehicle stopped at the red light, the two suspects fired multiple shots into the car, hitting two of the four people in the car.

After the shooting, police said the suspects sped away from the scene.

One of the victims was treated at a local hospital and released, while the second victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

"These suspects put not only the lives of their victims in danger but also all those who were traveling on this always busy roadway," said Interim Chief Lee Bercaw.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or send a tip to TIP411. Those who wish to stay anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS.