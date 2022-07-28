174 Hillsborough schools qualify for free breakfast and lunch all year

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools announced on Wednesday that 174 of its schools meet the criteria for a federal reimbursement program that gives all students free breakfast and lunch all year.

The program is called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP). It offers meals at no cost to all students at any school where 40% or more of students are eligible to get free and reduced lunch due to their family’s economic circumstances.

Before adopting the program, the district said 66% of its students got free and reduced lunch through a federal application process. Under the new program, that increases to 84% of Hillsborough students.

Find a full list of CEP and non-CEP schools below.

Hillsborough Schools CEP and Non-CEP List by ABC Action News on Scribd

“Our Student Nutrition Services staff members work hard to ensure students have access to nutritious meals to fuel their day. This program will help thousands of families who are food insecure while also decreasing paperwork and red tape for parents, schools, and our nutrition staff,” said Shani Hall, General Manager of Student Nutrition Services.

“We listened to families who were worried about losing free lunches as part of the USDA reimbursement program during the pandemic. Our district wants to take the burden off parents by making it easier for students to gain access to healthy meals at school. While we celebrate the convenience, research also shows schools accessing this program report an increase in standardized test scores, attendance improvement, and various mental health benefits,” said Superintendent Addison Davis.