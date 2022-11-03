17-year-old arrested for shooting, killing dog during armed robbery attempt

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — During a press conference on Thursday, November 3, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said Tampa Police arrested a 17-year-old boy for shooting and killing a dog during an armed robbery attempt in October.

On October 28, just before 7:00 p.m., a man was out walking his two dachshunds when a masked suspect approached him from behind, pointed a gun at him, and demanded money, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

TPD said the suspect fired multiple shots at the dogs while they were agitated and moving about. The suspect killed one dog and injured the other.

Chief O'Connor said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested that night on unrelated robbery charges and booked into the county jail.

According to TPD, he was then released on bond but was later identified by the victim from a lineup of photos.

TPD found the suspect in his home in Tampa on November 3.

The suspect is facing charges of felony aggravated assault, felony robbery with a firearm, two counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals, felony aggravated battery, and minor in possession of a firearm.