Dog shot, killed during armed robbery attempt

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday night, just before 7:00 PM, a male was out walking his two dachshunds when a masked male approached him from behind, pointed a gun at him and demanded money, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).

According to TPD, the suspect fired multiple shots at the dogs while they were agitated and moving about, striking one of them.

The victim tried to flee the suspect by taking both of his dogs in his arms and ran. The suspect started pursuing the victim before firing twice more. However, the victim managed to get away.

He rushed his canines to an emergency veterinarian, where the injured dog died.

The suspect, in this instance, is being actively sought by Tampa police.

The suspect was last spotted running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information that could help investigators identify and apprehend this suspect is asked to call 813.231.6130, download the Tampa PD app or make a tip through TIP411.