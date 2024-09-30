15-year-old charged in Citrus Park Town Center mall shooting to be tried as adult

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said the 15-year-old boy arrested in a deadly shooting outside of the Citrus Park Town Center mall will be tried as an adult.

On Sept. 14, HCSO said they determined a fight between two groups of teenage boys occurred following a planned "slapboxing" event in the parking garage. Some individuals reunited near the Red Robin restaurant outside the mall. Detectives said that is when a fight broke out, and the shooting occurred.

Deputies arrested the teen on Thursday, Sept. 19. He was charged with murder in the second degree, minor in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

State Attorney Lopez said they also filed a motion for him to be kept in jail during the trial.