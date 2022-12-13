14-year-old charged for deadly October shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A 14-year-old faces charges including felony manslaughter with a firearm for the shooting death of a woman at a Tampa party in late October.

According to Tampa Police, the shooting happened October 29 on the 1000 block of W. Busch Blvd. TPD said a teen party was happening at a venue inside a business plaza as a dark-colored vehicle entered the parking lot.

Police said shots were fired toward the car by two individuals standing in the area. Police said a woman riding in the front passenger seat of the car was hit by one of the bullets. She later died at a nearby gas station.

TPD said the 14-year-old was the suspect who was shooting in the direction of the victim's car. Police said the bullets fired by the 14-year-old hit the front passenger side of the car where the victim was seated.

Police said the 14-year-old had just been released from a juvenile detention facility six days before the deadly shooting on a charge of a minor in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and resisting an officer without violence.

The teen now faces charges including felony manslaughter with a firearm, shooting at a vehicle, and minor in possession of a firearm.

Tampa Police said they continue to investigate the case to identify others involved and asked anyone with information to call 813-231-6130.