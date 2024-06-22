Watch Now
1 injured in Tampa shooting, TPD investigating

Posted at 11:00 PM, Jun 21, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said they're investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night just after 9:30 p.m.

Police said they heard shots fired near the area of 2201 E. Osborne Ave and immediately responded to the area.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male with trauma to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is being urged to contact TPD by calling 813-231-6130, or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

