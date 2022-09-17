1 dead after shooting in West Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one person died after an early Saturday morning shooting in West Tampa.

According to TPD, police responded to a call about a person being shot on the 1000 block of W. Arch Street in Tampa around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers started first aid, but when Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.