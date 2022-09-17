Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

1 dead after shooting in West Tampa

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 9:42 AM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 09:42:09-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police said one person died after an early Saturday morning shooting in West Tampa.

According to TPD, police responded to a call about a person being shot on the 1000 block of W. Arch Street in Tampa around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Officers started first aid, but when Tampa Fire Rescue arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said everyone involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Give a Child a Book. Click Here to Donate or Text "WFTS" to 50155