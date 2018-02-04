Riverview man arrested for making social media threats to singer Lana Del Ray

ORLANDO, Fla -

A Riverview man is arrested for making threats towards singer Lana Del Ray.

Orlando Police received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat to singer Lana Del Ray (Elizabeth Woolridge Grant). The singer was scheduled to perform at the Amway Center in Orlando yesterday.

Police believe that Michael Hunt, 43, of Riverview made threats on social media to Lana Del Ray that they believe to be credible. Orlando Police did not say what the exact threats to the singer had been.

Due to the Online threats, Orlando Police began a search to located Hunt. Police found Hunt Friday evening a block away from the Amway Center. When Hunt was taken into custody, he was in possession of tickets to the Lana Del Ray concert and a knife.

Police say that at no time was Hunt able to make contact with the singer to follow through in his threats. Lana Del Ray's concert when on as scheduled Friday.

Hunt was arrested for Aggravated Stalking with a Credible Threat and Attempted Kidnapping with a Weapon. Hunt is currently being held in Orange County Jail on no bond.

Hunt has a criminal history with 61 felony convictions that range from drug charges to violent crimes per Orange County Police. Hunt has 13 arrests in Hillsborough County.