PLANT CITY, Fla. — A Valrico teenager who married his high school sweetheart days after he found out he was dying, has tragically passed away.

A family friend confirmed on Friday that Dustin Snyder lost his battle with cancer. He was 19 years old.

Dustin married his high school sweetheart, Sierra Siverio, less than one month ago, just four days after their engagement, choosing to not waste any time.

“Appreciate the time you have," Sierra said the day of her wedding, "You don’t know how much time you have.”

About a year ago, on the day before Dustin’s 18th birthday, he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called synovial sarcoma. Then it went into remission and continued to return a second and a third time. That last time doctors said there was nothing else they could do.

The couple was able to plan and execute their wedding in just four days, thanks to help from the community.