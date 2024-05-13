Multiple agencies searching on Lake Jackson for missing boater

SEBRING, Fla. — The Sebring Fire Department (SFD) and multiple other agencies have been on Lake Jackson searching for a boater who went missing Saturday evening.

SFD responded to Lake Jackson shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday to assist the Sebring Police Department in the search for the boater.

The scene was turned over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and they are heading the investigation, which is still active.

Veterans Beach Boat Ramp and Veterans Beach Memorial Park are closed at this time.

Authorities ask people to avoid the area as the search continues.